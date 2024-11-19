Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema is yet to confirm his availability at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit currently underway in Harare.

According to the schedule just released, on Heads of States arrival and departure times, Hichilema’s column is marked to be announced (TBA).

Arrival and Departure Schedule for Heads of State Attending SADC Extra-Ordinary Summit Meetings 17 – 21 November 2024.

Zimbabwe-Zambia relations are on the down side after the 2023 Zimbabwean elections which were roundly condemned by observer missions.

The SADC observer mission headed by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba also condemned the polls.

This did not go down well with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his ruling party ZANU PF. They accused Zambia of trying to push for regime change.

Zambian President Hichilema skipped the 44th SADC Summit held in Harare last year, allegedly citing security concerns.

