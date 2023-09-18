0 0

England born Zimbabwean midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has sealed a switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers from second placed Championship side Ipswich Town.

Wolves have confirmed that the 19-year-old will link up initially with the club’s under-21’s, having claimed to have scouted the Zimbabwean since he was playing for Town’s under-16’s side, and TWTD claim that he has signed a four-year deal with the Midlands outfit.

Wolves complete deal to sign 19 year old talented midfielder Tawanda Chirewa —

joining from Ipswich Town 🟠🐺 Highly rated talent signs four year deal. pic.twitter.com/czkHmlKfcR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2023

Who is Tawanda Chirewa?

An academy product of Ipswich, Chirewa made his senior debut for the club in an EFL Trophy contest with Colchester United in November 2019, which made him the club’s youngest ever player at 16 years and 31 days old.

Chirewa was not even a scholar at that point but in 2020 he put pen-to-paper on a two-year scholarship deal, turning professional a few months later after he turned 17.

Named on the bench for a League One clash with Crewe Alexandra in April 2022, Chirewa never actually made a league appearance for Town in his time at the club, but he did once again feature in the EFL Trophy in the 2022-23 season against Cambridge United, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat.

And his FA Cup debut would come not long after in November last year, coming off the bench at half-time against non-league outfit Buxton to play 45 minutes in a victory for the Tractor Boys.

Having turned down contract offers in the past though and with his deal expiring this past summer, Chirewa was offered a fresh deal to remain in Ipswich, but he left the club earlier this year after refusing to put pen-to-paper.