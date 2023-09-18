0 0

Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere says his daughter has been robbed of her bag and valuables in Harare.

Posting on his (X) formerly Twitter account Kasukuwere said:

“Alert! Occupants in this car have just stolen my daughters bags and valuables in her car in Harare. Will appreciate any help to recover and identify the occupants.”

Kasukuwere’s campaign team member, Ali Naka also said:

“State Sanctioned Criminals in a Fortuner AGG1465 have stolen the leading Zimbabwe Elections Presidential Candidate @Hon_Kasukuwere daughter bags and valuables in her car in Harare. The country is a crime scene.”

Kasukuwere is exiled in South Africa following the coup that toppled late former president Robert Mugabe in 2017.

He skipped the border with military men led by the then Army General now vice president Constantino Chiwenga in hot pursuit.

Kasukuwere recently tried to join the presidential race in the just ended disputed elections, but he was barred by the courts.

Zwnews