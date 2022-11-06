LATEST..Precision Air flight plunges into Lake Victoria when landing at Bukoba Airport in Tanzania, rescue operations underway

Video shows rescuers at the site of a crashed plane after it landed in the Tanzanian part of Lake Victoria.

The passenger plane was almost completely submerged with only its tail fin above the water. The Precision Air flight was attempting to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba.

It was carrying 43 people, 26 of whom have been rescued and sent to hospital, said a local official.

Precision Air Flight Statement

On its Twitter account, the airline confirmed the news of the crash but said that further details would only be given approximately two hours later as rescue efforts continued. Photos from the accident scene showed the aircraft nearly entirely submerged in the lake, with only its tail partially visible.