The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has released the names of six people who died in a road accident along Harare-Mukumbura road.

The accident occurred at the 36km peg along the Harare–Mukumbura Road on 04 November 2022 at around 2000 hours.

A motorist who was driving a haulage truck due north with four passengers aboard failed to negotiate a curve, veered off the road to the right, and ran over six pedestrians before the haulage truck overturned and landed on its roof. As a result, six people, four pedestrians and two passengers died on the spot, while five others, including the driver, were injured.

Below are the names of the deceased: