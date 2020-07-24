Tanzania’s former President Benjamin William Mkapa, 81, has died, President John Magufuli has announced.

While relaying the news on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) July 24, President Magufuli said Mr Mkapa died at Dar es Salaam Hospital where he was admitted.

“I call on all Tanzanians to receive the news of his death and to pray for Mzee Mkapa. More information will be released but Mzee Mkapa is no more,” he said in brief television statement.

He also declared a seven-day mourning period. During this time, all flags in the country will be flown at half-mast.

Mr Mkapa led Tanzania from 1995 to 2005 before handing over to Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He was born on November 12, 1938.

daily nation