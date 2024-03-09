Tafadzwa Chidawa Kedha Nabbed for Impersonating Cops, Apprehending a Woman, Sharing Arrest Video

Tafadzwa Chidawa, also known as Kedha, has been apprehended on charges of allegedly posing as a detective from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police and sharing a video featuring a woman he purportedly arrested. He is set to make a court appearance in the near future. The footage in question captures Sally, the complainant, speaking out. Watch video below.

Background story:

Harare Woman Faces Jail Time for Pregnancy Scam

A woman from Harare finds herself in legal trouble after orchestrating a pregnancy hoax in an attempt to extort US$2300 from her former partner. The elaborate scheme involved fabricated childbirth and threats of job loss, showcasing the lengths some will go for money.

Dubbed “Sally” for anonymity, she presented photos of a non-existent baby to support her false claims and even boasted of connections to a mysterious “Honourable” Member of Parliament.

The plot thickened when Tafadzwa “Detective Kedha” Chidawa, a social media sleuth, was hired to uncover the truth. Posing as the lover’s nephew, Detective Kedha orchestrated a sting operation, leading to Sally’s apprehension.

Initially defiant, Sally later changed her story, claiming a miscarriage after earlier insisting on childbirth. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the repercussions of deception and the importance of verifying claims, particularly in significant financial matters.