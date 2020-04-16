Villagers from Kawewe Village in Hwange have been left shaken following the sudden death of a 52-year-old woman who collapsed and died after complaining of shortness of breath in a suspected fresh Covid-19 (coronavirus) case.

The deceased, Agneta Tshuma’s family has since been placed under isolation after they were also ordered to ‘immediately’ bury the late Tshuma in the presence of few family members.

Tshuma reportedly diedTuesday morning after having returned from fetching water with her husband, Johannes Sibanda.

The Hwange Covid-19 response team immediately rushed to collect the samples from the body for testing after the late Tshuma’s family had made a police report over her passing on.

Sibanda said his late wife did not show any signs of ailment adding that her death had shocked the family.

Provincial and Devolution Minister for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo, confirmed that the samples had been taken for testing and results are not yet out.

“We will only be able to talk about it once the results are out,” Moyo said.

