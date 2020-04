As Zimbabwe is fast approaching the final day of the mandatory lockdown, reports indicate that the number of Covid-19 positive cases has now risen to 24.

Although details were still sketchy during the time of publishing as the Ministry of Health and Child Care was yet to issue an update, authoritative sources say one person tested positive for the pandemic in the capital Harare. The latest case is understood to be that of a four-year-old.

More details to follow…

Zwnews