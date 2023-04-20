Paradzai Mesi, the leader of the popular sungura band Njerama Boys, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing groceries at a store at Henstone Farm in Glendale.

According to a local paper, Mesi was drinking beer at a local bar and he ended up going to the store where he was allegedly caught stealing groceries.

One of the eyewitnesses said Mesi was drunk and was influenced by some of his friends to steal. “Baba Paradzai Mesi vanoti havasi mbavha zvachose. He is not a thief at all. He was just drunk and his friends pushed him to do it,” the eyewitness said.

Mesi is a veteran sungura musician who has made hit songs in the 90s such as “Nhamo Moto”, “Mukoma Ngito” and “Chikwama Changu”.

He is also known for mentoring other successful sungura artists such as Alick Macheso, who once formed a formidable duo with him in the past.

However, Mesi has been facing financial and personal challenges in recent years, which have affected his music career and reputation.

He has been accused of neglecting his family and failing to pay his band members. He has also been struggling to release new albums and perform at shows due to lack of resources and support.

There have been calls for other sungura artists and fans to assist their fellow musician as activities like this do away with all his hard-earned reputation.

Some have suggested that he should seek professional help for his alcohol addiction and depression. Others have expressed sympathy and solidarity with him, saying that he is a victim of the harsh economic situation in the country.

Mesi is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of theft. It is not clear what he intended to do with the stolen groceries or how much they were worth.

His fans are hoping that he will be able to overcome this setback and bounce back to his musical glory.

-Zim Morning Post