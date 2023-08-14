Stunner’s girlfriend Mazekeen Jade blasts Olinda Chapel over interference

Stunner’s girlfriend Mazekeen Jade has told Olinda Chapel to back off her man.

In a widely circulated video Jade claimed Olinda was standing between her and the flamboyant rapper.

Jade said Olinda was old enough to be her mother and couldn’t take her insults anymore.

Stunner and Olinda were once husband and wife before their divorce in 2017.

Reports say Olinda is using Jade’s past against her to try and find her way back to Stunner after her recent divorce with musician Tytan.

Mazekeen posted:

“Good luck on whatever you’re trying to achieve, I don’t have to be going back and forth with you Olinda you’re old enough to be my mother.”

The grapevine had been that a potential breakup between Stunner and his girlfriend Jade is imminent after pictures of her and another man surfaced on social media.

In one of the pictures making the rounds, Jade was standing before her ‘new boyfriend’, playfully touching tongues.

In another shot, she poses with her ‘newfound partner’, who casually rests his hand on her thigh.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jade set the record straight regarding the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.

She said the man in the pictures is the father of her child.

Jade also claimed that the pictures are old.

She said:

“So they go look for old pictures of me and my baby daddy? And make it look wrong ,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

state media