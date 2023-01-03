Zimbabwe rapper Stunner reportedly arrested in Durban after he beat his girlfriend. It is said his new girlfriend gave her phone number to another man in the bar and this did not go well with Stunner.

Whats going on between Stunner and his new lover



The issue is said to have started when Stunner’s girlfriend was approached by another man and she gave him her number without hesitation. This did not go well with the rapper who reportedly bashed the young lady.