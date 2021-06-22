South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation live on Television that his iPad had suddenly gone missing.
Live on camera, Ramaphosa looked worried, as he was about to address the nation, and suddenly his gadget containing the speech disappears.
He pleaded for its return.
Fortunately, the gadget was later located, allowing him to read his speech.
-Zwnews
Video courtesy of NewsHawks
pic.twitter.com/vf6oRXdRwm
— TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) June 22, 2021