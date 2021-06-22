Cabinet has approved that the re-opening of schools and other learning institutions be delayed by 14 days.

Government will be monitoring the situation and a review will be made after 2 weeks.

This has been declosed by Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa during post cabinet briefing currently underway.

However, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana had earlier on rubbished reports that schools reopening would be delayed by two weeks.

“We have taken note of messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform alleging that the President has deferred the opening of schools by two weeks.

“That is not correct. Should there be a change regarding the opening of schools, Govt will make a formal announcement,” Mangwana wrote.

Details later…

