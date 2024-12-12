President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says Voice of America which houses Studio7 is a mouthpiece of the American government.

Using one of his ghosts X handle donzamusoro007, Charamba said it is surprising that some Zimbabweans do not know that Studio7 is a tool to undermine Zimbabwe.

“SURPRISED!!!!!! That some Zimbabweans did not know that VOA is American Government propaganda mouthpiece targeting overseas communities, and that its leadership is chosen directly by the President of America.

“What they may also not know is that VOA IS STATUTORILY DISALLOWED FROM BEAMING TO AMERICANS LIVING IN AMERICA!!!! What’s good for lesser beings abroad is never good for AMERICANS themselves!!

“Now you know: VOA is a Foreign Policy Broadcast Tool of influence and global narratives!!!! This is why its variant here – STUDIO SEVEN – constitutes INTRUSIVE POLITICS OF AMERICA AGAINST SOVEREIGN ZIMBABWE!!!!!”

Responding to his post some netizens defended Studio7 saying it provide balanced news.

They lambasted the Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation saying it is the mouthpiece of the ruling party ZANU PF.

Zwnews