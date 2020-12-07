There seems to be no end in sight to the turmoil bedeviling the country’s education sector after police this morning arrested nine student teachers who were demonstrating against the decision to force them to repeat in 2021 after their studies were this year affected by the plague of the Covid19 pandemic which necessitated the closure of all Zimbabwean schools and colleges.

The nine, who also include leader of the Council of Student Teachers (CST), Walter Muzamani were arrested at Morgan Zintec Teachers’ College in the capital Harare.

The defiant trainee teachers had Monday morning staged a demonstration at the teacher training institution and have also vowed to press on with their expression of dissence.

According to the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), the would-be educators are opposed to a Government decision compelling them to repeat in 2021 in the pursuit of supplementing to the Covid19 induced off-campus period.

“The leader of the Council of Student Teachers, Walter Muzamani and other student teachers have been arrested at Morgan Zintech in Harare,” said ARTUZ in a Monday morning tweet.

“The student teachers were protesting against the decision to force them to repeat in 2021. Our President (Obert Masaraure) just toured Morgan Zintec and met some of the protesters. The student teachers are geared to fight on!” the tweet reads.

The revolting student teachers are being represented by Harare lawyer Kossam Ncube.

By midday this Monday, the nine trainee teachers were being held at Harare Central Law and Order section and details of cause of arrest were still sketchy.

Zwnews

