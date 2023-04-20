Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says his strategy is working so well against his adversaries.

He says citizens are winning big time.

“CITIZENS WIN BIG…THE DOCTRINE of STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY and a STRUCTURELESS STRUCTURE working very well.

“The other side’s investment in infiltration is huge, they are quaking and sweating! Our Candidate credentials and track record vetting will be thorough and meticulous! New Politics,” says Chamisa.

Chamisa has been under attack, with critics saying he lacks clear plan, as evidenced by absence of visible structures.

It was alleged that his candidate selection is marred by ambiguity amid imposition of candidates.

Zwnews