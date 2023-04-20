Cabinet has approved the Lithium Ore Policy based on the following principles: Any individual or entity which owns a lithium concession can mine lithium ores for either: processing at its own Approved Processing Plant (APP), or ii. for sale to those with approved processing plants locally.

Any individual and or entity wishing to process lithium ores will be required to construct an APP locally.

Ore movement permits for lithium ores will only be issued where such ores are destined for a local APP. Lithium ores can only be stored at the mining site where such ores where mined, or at a local APP.

Any entity will require a Lithium Ore Purchase Licence to buy ores from miners. A local APP will be a condition of getting the Lithium Ore Purchase Licence.

The government says all players in the Lithium sector whether miners or holders of APP shall submit a summary of monthly reconciliations of Ore movements to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

For any material to qualify as a concentrate for approval for export, it shall meet the minimum set technical specifications and the minimum selling price as set by the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe on a regular basis.

Zwnews