Striking Zimbabwe doctors expose Chiwenga, Mnangagwa corruption

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The ongoing industrial action by the country’s medical doctors has exposed Zimbabwe’s current leadership under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lack of economic and political ideology.

This came to light from how the Acting-President Constantino Chiwenga has been handling the volatile matter.

Initially, Chiwenga responded to issue with antagonistic temperament and threatened to dismiss all the striking doctors. His approach was largely condemned from all quarters of the society.

Chiwenga later succumbed to the pressure, swallowed his pride and pleaded with the doctors to return to work as a new way to address the issue is being sought.

Analysts had lambasted his initial response, saying you cannot address an economic problem by threats and cohesion.

The doctors are demanding to be paid in US dollars and as well as improvement of their working conditions. However, the current administration is seemingly clueless in finding ways to address a host of challenges facing the nation, even regarding the health of its citizens which is the one of the main constitutional mandate of any government.

In a related matter, as the new season beacons, Zimbabwe’s prospects for a better future look dim, under the new political leadership who stand accused of being cruel, corrupt, and lacking political ideology all in one.

Zimbabwe’s economy which many believe was set to improve under President Mnangagwa’s economic pattern, the Beijing Model, is slowly losing its course, and is likely to miss the target, analysts have said.

The Beijing Model seeks to emphasise and steer economic growth, under restrictive ethos of democracy, may fail to achieve the desired results, due to corrupt tendencies and lack of clear political ideology.

The Zimbabwean leader since coming to power in November last year, has taken a paradigm shift towards a Chinese example, the Beijing Model, which focuses on the economic front and gives room for re-building.

While former president Robert Mugabe was said to be more power hungry than corrupt, political commentators allege that the country’s current leadership is said to be both power hungry and corrupt at the same time, and analysts say because of that, the country will find it hard to find its economic foot again.

Political commentator Elder Mabhunu says the current events in the country, including the industrial action by doctors has exposed the current leadership’s lack of ideology.

“Just like most members that make Mnangagwa’s core team, they seem be a confused lot due to lack of a clear ideology. Take for instance the new Minister of Finance, Mthuli Ncube his direction regarding the country’s economy is not clear,” he says.

Mabhunu highlighted how Ncube failed to address the country’s currency crisis during his National Budget for 2019, despite it being a pertinent matter.

He says where lack of ideology and corruption is rife it is hard to run a free economy, and that put the citizens’ wellbeing and health at risk.

