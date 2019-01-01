ED’s mistrust on Chiwenga grows as he ends holiday citing doctors crises

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has announced his surprise return to work, cutting short his leave days amid serious ‘mistrust’ between him and his second in command, Acting President Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga.

President Mnangagwa announced his rushed decision to return to work saying it is being necessitated by the ongoing doctors strike, with his deputy having failed to reach an agreement with them.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting disclosed the President’s position this evening.

“I have cut short my leave to be in immediate and active consultation with the Acting President in resolving the situation in the Health Sector,” President Mnangagwa said.

Government sources revealed that Mnangagwa is unhappy with the way Chiwenga mishandled doctors grievances which saw him firing them, promising to hire UZ medical students who refused his offer; begging the fired doctors to return to work after his plan B failed and getting a big “Thanks but NO thanks from the striking physicians.”

zwnews