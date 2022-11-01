Former state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube must stop lying about ‘having a Diploma in English’ and, instead, sit for the ZIMSEC Grade 7 examinations and upgrade academically, his Zanu PF rival has said.

According to former Zanu PF political commissar, Victor Matemadanda, the humiliatingly deposed ex-state security minister hates him for his education.

Matemadanda, who currently serves as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Business Administration from the African Leadership Institute.

He made the remarks in a leaked audio, recorded from his Mozambican base, after Mudha had reportedly chanted “Pasi na Matemadanda” at a rally held at Gokwe Centre.

Mudha and Matemadanda’s camps in the Midlands Province are locked in vicious battles for political supremacy.

“All people in Gokwe Kana know that I introduced him there, Mudha created animosity between me and the people of Gokwe after I installed him there while they said I was imposing on them someone from Kwekwe,” Matemadanda said while recording himself in Mozambique.

“It is like he is fighting the air he breathes because he is fighting his own lifeline, the people he tells about me know that I am the one who made him. I want you to give him this audio so that he disputes it where he sees fit. I have done a lot for him and he has done a lot for me too,” he charged. “How can he say pasi neni, I have never said that about him and will never do that mainly because he is in the correct party. If he does not know what pasi naye means he will know soon.”

According to the ruling party’s former Political Commissar, one other person who was being hated for his education in the Midlands was Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavhima.

“Compare those you want with the ones you are fighting. What do you want in a leader? If you want dull leaders you got them and you will fight all the wise ones,” he said.

Added Matemadanda

“How do you in your normal senses refuse to be led by doctors, professors, and holders of recognised certificates but choose a river of dull people? This is what Jesus was referring to when he said let the blind lead the blind… Can you justify why you hate Professor Mavima? Tell us so we know. Why do you hate Dr. Matemadanda? You hate me for my education? Did I ever take your school fees? Go and pay for your own fees and write Grade 7 examinations. Do not go around lying to people about having a diploma in English. Have you ever seen it?”

The Midlands Province is also home to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

