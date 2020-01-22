FILE PICTURE: Over 300 ZANU PF youths armed with machetes and iron bars have reportedly barricaded Matapi Police Station. They are threatening to attack MDC President’s young brother and Mbare Constituency MP Starman Chamisa who had entered the police station to secure the release of MDC members arrested earlier on trumped up charges.

Earlier today Starman Chamisa asked for help and posted the message below:

Please note that l am inside Matapi Police Camp and Zanu PF Youth Gang have surrounded the Police Camp with machetes and we cant get out .Any urgent assistance is appreciated. I am under siege and need your help here urgently in Mbare !

Rowdy #machete wielding #ZanuPFthugs have rounded #MbarePoliceStation & baying for Hon @starman_chamisa's blood the MP for the area who had gone to check up party supporters who were needlessly arrested in the morning before the rowdy youths turned up to cause commotion — Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (@DrNkuSibanda) January 22, 2020