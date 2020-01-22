Please note that l am inside Matapi Police Camp and Zanu PF Youth Gang have surrounded the Police Camp with machetes and we cant get out .Any urgent assistance is appreciated. I am under siege and need your help here urgently in Mbare !
Rowdy #machete wielding #ZanuPFthugs have rounded #MbarePoliceStation & baying for Hon @starman_chamisa's blood the MP for the area who had gone to check up party supporters who were needlessly arrested in the morning before the rowdy youths turned up to cause commotion
— Dr Nkululeko Sibanda (@DrNkuSibanda) January 22, 2020
MDC Statement..Zanu PF militia besiege Mbare
Zanu PF youths armed with machetes and logs have gone on the rampage in Mbare indiscriminately attacking residents following President Nelson Chamisa’s highly successful address to the Nation delivered at Stodart Hall in the township yesterday.
The Zanu PF youths have run amok and wreaked havoc by attacking residents and dispersing any group of innocent residents going about their business. The MP for the area, Hon. Starman Chamisa is reportedly holed up in a police station, hiding from the marauding gang. He has just tweeted saying he was still holed up in the police station as the machete-wielding youths continue to bay for his blood.
Hon. Chamisa was holed up in the police station where he had gone to check up on party supporters who has been needlessly arrested in the morning before the rowdy youths turned up to cause commotion at the station.
Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson
Opposition MDC has revealed that ruling ZANU PF thugs have gone on a spree destroying properties perceived to be belonging to MDC members in Mbare.
“Alert: #ZanuPF thugs vandalise property owned by perceived MDC youths in Mbare,” wrote the party in a statement.
The violence follows after the opposition party held a highly successful incident free rally in the township yesterday.
See pictures circulated by the MDC below.