FILE PICTURE: Over 300 ZANU PF youths armed with machetes and iron bars have reportedly barricaded Matapi Police Station. They are threatening to attack MDC President’s young brother and  Mbare Constituency MP Starman Chamisa who had entered the police station to secure the release of MDC members arrested earlier on trumped up charges.
Earlier today Starman Chamisa asked for help and posted the message below:
Please note that l am inside Matapi Police Camp and Zanu PF Youth Gang have surrounded the Police Camp with machetes and we cant get out .Any urgent assistance is appreciated. I am under siege and need your help here urgently in Mbare !

MDC Statement..Zanu PF militia besiege Mbare

Zanu PF youths armed with machetes and logs have gone on the rampage in Mbare indiscriminately attacking residents following President Nelson Chamisa’s highly successful address to the Nation delivered at Stodart Hall in the township yesterday.

The Zanu PF youths have run amok and wreaked havoc by attacking residents and dispersing any group of innocent residents going about their business. The MP for the area, Hon. Starman Chamisa is reportedly holed up in a police station, hiding from the marauding gang. He has just tweeted saying he was still holed up in the police station as the machete-wielding youths continue to bay for his blood.

Hon. Chamisa was holed up in the police station where he had gone to check up on party supporters who has been needlessly arrested in the morning before the rowdy youths turned up to cause commotion at the station.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson

Opposition MDC has revealed that ruling ZANU PF thugs have gone on a spree destroying properties perceived to be belonging to MDC members in Mbare.

“Alert: #ZanuPF thugs vandalise property owned by perceived MDC youths in Mbare,” wrote the party in a statement.

The violence follows after the opposition party held a highly successful incident free rally in the township yesterday.

See pictures circulated by the MDC below.