Stanley Goreraza: Zimbabwe is not going to change, Forget about New Dispensation

By Stanley Goreraza | Talk is cheap and all we have got from the President since last November is talk. He says what needs to be said but does not do what needs to be done. All talk and no action makes all his promises nothing but hot air.

It cannot be a new dispensation if ED and especially the rest of Zanupf have not dispensed with their old ways and conduct. It is not the second republic if vestiges of the First republic dominate today. Zanupf needs to be born again and with it the culture of ggovernance and leadership which hasn’t changed much.