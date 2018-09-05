Makandiwa Latest Prophecy: Zimbabwe economy will rise and thrive very soon

CHITUNGWIZA: UFC church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has said Zimbabwe will thrive despite being under the bondage of international trade sanctions that have constricted development, warning that those bent on cursing the country would attract God’s wrath.

Here is Makandiwa’s message addressed to his followers who last Sunday:

“Zimbabwe will prosper very soon. There is no country with the word of God such as this one. God is about to do something,” said Prophet Makandiwa to much applause from the congregants.

Makandiwa also warned other nations to be careful as they risk getting cursed and falling down into abyss if they do not handle Zimbabwe with care.

“There are fortified nations that never had problems in the past, but they have to be very careful now in the way they handle Zimbabwe’s matters.” he said.