Stanley Goreraza: Mugabe became fierce and dangerous after 1980

The biggest problem in Zimbabwe could be the Zimbabwean people themselves. We have never been good judges of character. Look what we produced from the former President after many of his close associates had warned us about him. We do not have standards when voting. Just look at Parliament! We don’t scrutinize we do not measure therefore we do not look and that is why we do not see. And because we do not see, we vote blindly.

We fall for populism. A leader stands before us and says the things we want to hear and he becomes the messiah. He says a few jokes and, we laugh and he has us in the palm of his hands. He is young, he is young! How do you vote for someone just because they are young without so much as looking at their mind and heart?