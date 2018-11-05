Harare City Council demolished Mupedzanhamo to make way for Chinese firm?

There are fears that Harare City Council may not leave up to its word after it finally aired out its view over the demolition of the city’s oldest market store, Mupedzanhamo Flea Market.

The city posted on their social media sites today that the market would not be completely removed as people feared, but only a targeted illegal structures were destroyed.

Sources allege the place was sold to a Chinese firm, a move which council is still treating a closely guarded secret.

“Mupedzanhamo has not been demolished. It is still there. Only illegal structures around the famous market were removed,” said the council in a notice.

There were fears last week when the council trucks, graders invaded the area destroying some structures at Mupedzanhamo sending shock waves and great panic among hawkers.

The flea market which is located in Mbare is famous for the sale of second-hand clothes, ‘bales’ which are commonly referred to as bhero or mabhero.