The Zimbabwe National team has been asked to select match venues from other countries in Africa as local pitches no longer meet international standards.

A ZIFA worker who spoke to this publication on condition that his name is not revealed indicated that football authorities are already making plans to host the matches in South Africa where the majority of Warriors players are based. He also said millions of Zimbabwean citizens in the country will be roped in to give a home feeling to the team.

Without mentioning the likely host venue for Zimbabwe-Algeria match next month ZIFA said “we have also started the process of looking for an alternative venue in neighbouring countries to host our upcoming matches.”

Below is a ZIFA statement confirming the development: