Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 during the Arab Spring revolution – has died in hospital in Cairo aged 91.

At the time of his ouster, Mubarak was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the volatile revolution.

That conviction was overturned and he was freed in March 2017.

Muhammad Hosni Said Mubarak was born on 4 May 1928 at Kafr-El Meselha, in northern Egypt.

Mubarak reportedly came from a poor background.

He became a hero following his participation in the Arab Israeli war in the early 70s.

Few year later, Mubarak was made the vice president by then Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.

Sadat was assassinated 2 years later during a parade commemorating his victory in the 1973 Arab-Israeli conflict. Mubarak escaped death by a whisker but suffered injuries from the attack.

Mubarak succeeded to the presidency with a landslide vote of 98% in a national referendum, in which he was the only candidate.