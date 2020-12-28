The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has urged citizens to enjoy the pending New Year’s day responsibly.

The police says members of the public should be reminded that the force will let people break the law in the name of enjoying themselves.

“ZRP appeals to members of the public to act responsibly and avoid over-excitement as people celebrate the pending New Year’s eve (2021),” says ZRP.

The police also says members of the public are reminded that public gatherings such as parties are banned under Covid-19 regulations except weddings, funerals and church services.

Meanwhile, the authorised gatherings are restricted to 100 or less people.

Apparently, the police has also raised concern over cases of rape, especially involving young girls.

“It is disturbing to note that some rape cases, especially those involving the girl-child were recorded in several parts of the country as children joined adults in celebrating Christmas through parties and other gatherings,” says ZRP.

-Zwnews