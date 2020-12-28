LATEST: Seventeen people died while seven others were seriously injured in a head on collision involving two vehicles along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road yesterday afternoon(27/12/2020). The accident involves a BMW and a white Isuzu KB truck that were packed with passengers.

The speeding BMW is hardly recognizable after it was destroyed extensively on impact.

Fourteen people died on spot while three succumbed to injuries at Mutoko hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

Ass Com Nyathi said eight victims have so far been identified by their next of kin.

Sandra Kanobata, female, (19); Abigal Chitimba, female, (30); Major Mushumbi, male, (7); Ngaakudzwe Nkolomah, female, (1); Nyasha Chikuza, female (7); Masamba Rutsito, male (39); Kupakwashe Rutsito, male (13); and Samuel Mapuranga, male, (2).

Nyathi urged drivers to be cautious on the roads.

