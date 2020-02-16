A Checheche bound Inter Africa bus was involved in an accident in Goromonzi along the Harare-Marondera road on Saturday.
Speaking about the accident that killed a passenger on the spot, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said:
The incident happened at 0620am and 25 passengers were on board. The bus was trying to overtake then it veered off the road before overturning. One of the passengers was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital while other 16 were injured,”
“The roads are slippery as we are in the rainy season hence drivers should travel at a recommended speed such that they will always have control of the vehicle.