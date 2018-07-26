‘Specific polling stations earmarked for rigging’

Edmund Kudzayi revealed in a video that Zanu PF will use ghost voters in some remote polling stations in next week’s elections.

Prof Jonathan Moyo has announced that there is intelligence on actual locations where rigging operations will be conducted.

Below is his statement:

The expose by @ EdmundKudzayi of the rigging the Army-run ZanuPF was cooking in cahoots with ZEC has left the plot in smoke.

Since the video, new information has come to light about the specific polling stations which they had earmarked for the rigging using ghost voters. Standby!