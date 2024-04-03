South African Footballer Luke Fleurs, 24, Killed in Tragic Botched Car Hijacking | Zw News Zimbabwe

South African Footballer Luke Fleurs, 24, Killed in Tragic Botched Car Hijacking

Tragedy struck the South African football community as 24-year-old Kaiser Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was fatally shot during a failed car hijacking attempt in the Florida region of Gauteng, approximately ten miles west of Johannesburg. The devastating incident occurred on Wednesday evening, leaving Fleurs dead and his loved ones and fans in shock.

According to reports, the South African Police are awaiting further details on the incident before making any official comments. A family member of Fleurs confirmed the heartbreaking news, and the Kaiser Chiefs football club has yet to issue a public statement regarding the tragedy.

Heartfelt condolences poured in from devastated fans, expressing their sorrow and disbelief at the untimely death of the promising young footballer. Social media was flooded with messages of support and grief, with many expressing shock and sadness over Fleurs’ passing.

Luke Fleurs, a talented center-back, had joined Kaiser Chiefs from SuperSport United on a two-year contract in October 2023, fulfilling a dream of playing for the prestigious club. Despite not making his debut for Kaiser Chiefs, Fleurs was considered one of the brightest defensive talents in South African football, having represented his country at the Under-17 and U23 levels, including participation in the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Fleurs’ untimely death has left the football community mourning the loss of a promising talent, with fans expressing their condolences and remembering his potential both on and off the field.

 

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has tragically passed after being shot during a hijacking. I cannot believe this after seeing him a few days ago, incredibly sad moment, my heartfelt condolences to his loved ones…fan

