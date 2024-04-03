An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Mpumalanga has been gunned down.

Police have identified him as 35-year-old, Thabo Ngwenya.

Four armed suspects attacked him in Mangweni last night.

The suspects fled with Ngwenya’s car and cell phones after the incident.

Provincial Police spokesperson Donald Mdluli says, ”They reportedly took cellphones, a Toyota GD6 bakkie – charcoal in colour and fled the scene. They have not yet been arrested. The man was rushed by a private man to the nearest hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A team of investigators under the leadership of the provincial commissioner are expected to probe this matter with the goal to arrest the perpetrators.”

Last month, an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Ward councillor and two learners were shot and killed in the Nongoma Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

