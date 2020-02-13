SOUTH AFRICA: Hawks police yesterday arrested two Zimbabwean women with dozens of bundles of explosives, blasting cartridges and case fuses worth more than R1.2m. Authorities believe the seized explosives were destined for the black market where there are highly sought after by criminals.

Crime infested South Africa is plagued by frequent cash in transit heists which involve the use of explosives.

The two women who have also been living in the country illegally were arrested in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, following a tip-off.

Speaking about the arrest police Captain Matimba Maluleke said:

“The team received a tip-off about two women from Zimbabwe who were in possession of explosives destined for Gauteng. The two people matching the description of the suspects were spotted in one of the lodges in Thohoyandou and their movements were constantly monitored,” said Capt Matimba Maluleke. “The suspects were arrested as they about to board a bus to Gauteng.” The illegal explosives were then found in their possession. The women, who had allegedly entered South Africa illegally, are set to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They will face charges of unlawful possession of explosives and contravention of the Immigration Act, said Matimba.

In Zimbabwe illegal maShurugwi gold diggers also use dynamites and explosives to blast their way into prohibited areas and mines.