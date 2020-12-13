The South African football community has been plunged into mourning once again after Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha was killed in a car crash on Sunday morning.

The defender appeared 130 times for the Tshwane giants and had become a mainstay in the south African National Team, before tragedy struck.

Reports say he was involved in a horrific car crash in Kempton Park this morning, just hours after the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Madisha managed to get out of the car, but succumbed to his injuries by the roadside.

Madisha’s death comes just weeks after former teammate Anele Ngcongca died in similar circumstances.

Motjeka is the 9th South African player since 2003 to have died in a car crash.

Others are: Anele Ngcongca, Sinethemba Jantjie, Mondli Dlamini , Mondli Cele, Cecil Lolo, Richard Henyekane, Mpho Gift Leremi and Lesley Manyathela.

