Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services says the government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is committed to ensuring freedom of speech.

He says the government has the capacity to block certain news sites in the country, but has not done so because it values free speech.

He was responding to a message by The NewsHawks thanking journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for allegedly helping the news site have its twitter account reopened after a suspension.

“Thanks so much Hopewell Chin’ono @daddyhope for helping us fight the Mnangagwa’s regime hired guns – trolls and forces of evil attacking those exposing the regime’s leadership, policy and governance failures, and corruption.

“We’ll continue doing our job without fear or favour,” said the news organisation.

Chin’ono tweeted; “Another critical voice had been shut down on twitter today through a suspension.

“We did what had to be done! NewsHawksLive are back.

“Tell Punha aka @matigary that they won’t succeed shutting down progressive voices through malicious reports to twitter! MBUDZI in the building!”

However, Mnangwana in response said;

“President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government did not interfere with your Twitter Account.

“Many have been closed/ suspended for different reasons, including our own on several occasions.

“Like other countries we have the capability to block certain sites in Zimbabwe, but we choose to allow free speech,” he said.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

108450

0

0

cookie-check

Govt has capacity to block certain sites, but chose to allow free speech- Mangwana

no