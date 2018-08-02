Soldiers fire gunshots at Job Sikhala’s house

Suspected members of the Zimbabwe National Army opened fire at the residential home of the Zengeza West member of parliament for the MDC Alliance Job Sikhala following skirmishes in the capital that left at least 4 people dead.

“Gunshots at my house as I speak. Family scared but am reassuring them that I am prepared to die and they should move on if those doing so decide to kill me,” Sikhala posted on his blog.

State media say troops left at least three people dead as they swept into the capital to disperse opposition supporters protesting Monday’s disputed election results.

It is not yet clear why soldiers had to open fire in a residential area.