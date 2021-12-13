The Premier Service Medical Investments (PSMI) has reacted to social media pressure over unpaid workers’ salaries saying it is beginning to pay them today.

This came after some doctors, nurses and other workers at PSMI revealed their plight to renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who in turn used social media to bring the issue to the public domain.

PSMI is a healthcare institution committed to the preservation of life and facets that contribute to the well-being of a person. It was founded in 2003 and it has grown to become the largest private healthcare provider in Zimbabwe.

PSMI has got 126 service centres strategically spread across the 10 geographical provinces of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews