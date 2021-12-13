The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public to assist in the identification of a male adult whose body was found floating in Lake Chivero on 12 December 2021 at about 0900 hours.

ZRP is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police is warning drivers against proceeding through red robots and in the process cause accidents.

This follows a serious RTA which occurred on 12/12/21 at about 1905 hours at the intersection of Samora Machel Av and Simon Muzenda St, Hre in which two vehicles, an Isuzu Como and a Honda Fit, collided.

Gift Chinoda Mlambo (24), who was driving the Honda Fit failed to obey the traffic lights, and drove through a red robot. Gift Chinoda Mlambo’s vehicle went on to hit a Civil Court building at the intersection.

Zwnews