Soccer Stars Khama Billiat, Kuda Mahachi’s Return to Zimbabwe with Dynamos FC Imminent

After departing from Kaizer Chiefs, striker Khama Billiat is on the brink of a remarkable comeback to Zimbabwe, poised to join Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League powerhouse Dynamos FC.

Billiat, who became a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Kaizer Chiefs in July 2023, is reportedly finalizing his return to his home country, as per reports from the Zimbabwean publication, the Chronicle.

The 33-year-old, previously linked with various DStv Premiership clubs including Cape Town City and even a potential move to Saudi Arabia, is expected to touch down in Zimbabwe on Thursday to complete the transfer, donning the number 12 jersey for Dynamos.

In addition to Billiat, former SuperSport United attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi is also set to join Dynamos, marking a significant statement of ambition for the club as they strive to secure their first league title since 2014.

14th February 2024

