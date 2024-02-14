LOVE IN AIR: Lovers busy buying flowers for their loved ones in Harare CBD

Image: The Herald
It was a hive of activities in the Harare Central Business District early this morning as people celebrate Valentine’s Day.
At a floral market in the CBD, scores of women could be seen as they thronged to buy roses and other affectionate merchandise to spoil their loved ones on the special day that comes once a year.
While Valentine’s Day is a special day set aside for lovers, it is also equally special for those in the flower industry.
The day is celebrated on 14 February every year. This year it is women who are supposed to buy gifts for their men.
Zwnews
