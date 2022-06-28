Non-payment of affiliation fees by clubs in the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Central Region Soccer League (CRSL) Division 1 is at the center of the indefinite suspension of the games in the league, footballing authorities have said.

The CRSL has only fourteen teams after former four clubs including former Premier Soccer League side, Shabanie Mine FC, failed to pay the affiliation fees when football resumed last year.

Speaking in a telephone interview with one local publication, CRSL spokesperson Violet Jubane revealed that only three teams, which include Bishopstone, Chapungu and TelOne, were fully paid by June 15, 2022. She said the league executiver is desperate to force the other 11 teams to update their affiliation arrears.

“We notified the teams about the break, but we did not notify them about the duration. We promised that it won’t be very long because it affects the momentum of to game. The idea of the break is just to give the teams some time to meet their obligations in terms of affiliation fees,” said Jubane.

However, in a statement released on June 15, 2022, the Central Region warned clubs that they face stern sanctions should they fail to oblige.

Part of the statement reads: “The association hereby informs the congress that all league fixtures will be suspended until further notice effective week 21 due not non-payment of 2022 affiliation fees and other statutory levies by most of the clubs.

“I would like to bring to your attention the obligations of a member of the association in terms of the Zifa constitution article 13(1), which requires the members to pay their member subscriptions,” the statement read in part.

The region warned that they will invoke Article 13(2) of the ZIFA constitution which allows them to sanction clubs if they do not oblige.

“I further wish to advise members that failure to honour the stipulated obligations is a violation of statutes that may lead to sanctions as provided in article 13(2). Meanwhile, the region would like to thank the three clubs that have already paid their affiliation fees as agreed in the extra-ordinary general meeting.”

“These are Bishopstone, Chapungu and TelOne FC. Each member has been notified many times of the amounts it owes. I wish to remind members that the dates for league matches resumption will be advised in advance as previously communicated.”

The association went on to release another statement on June 25, 2022, which stated that

Chapungu, Bishopstone, Telone FC Platinum U19 and Sheasham have paid their affiliation fees in full. mirror.

Zwnews