A sombre atmosphere Tuesday gripped Redcliff Cemetery as mourners bade farewell to 22-year old Yeukai Muzadzi of Rutendo suburb who was stabbed to death by her lover’s colleague on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile new details in the gruesome murder have emerged with eyewitnesses telling this publication that Muzadzi, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kwekwe General Hospital after she was stabbed, initially waged a bitter physical fight against her lover whom she overpowered.

“This incensed Yeukai’s friend who, in a fit o rage, turned against her and stabbed her with a knife several times. She was ferried by an ambulance thereafter but passed on while on her way to hospital,” said the source.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed Muzadzi’s death to the media saying:

“I can confirm that we are investigating a matter of murder which happened on December 31 at Mutegude Shopping Centre in Rutendo suburb in Redcliff. Preliminary investigations show that the now deceased Yeukai Muzadzi was at Mutegude Shopping Centre where she was arguing with an unidentified woman”.

The police said as they argued, an unidentified man emerged and stabbed the now deceased three times with a knife in the stomach.

Insp Mahoko said Muzadzi bled profusely from three deep stab wounds.

Zwnews