The trial of six Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance youth leaders represented by Obey Shava, of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is scheduled to commence this morning at the Harare Magistrates Court.

They are accused of committing public violence after they allegedly participated in anti-govt protest against hunger during 2020 national lock down period.

The 6 are Joana Mamombe, Tererai Sithole, Cecilia Chimbiri, Marova Netsai Lovejoy Chitengu and Stan Manyenga.

They were arrested in 2020 and charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of Criminal Code.

As stated by the ZLHR, prosecutors claim that the 6 participated in an illegal demo held on 13 May 2020 in Warren Park suburb in which MDC-Alliance party supporters allegedly staged a flash demo protesting against hunger at a time when Zim was under a govt enforced national lockdown.

Meanwhile, Mamombe one of the accused, is sick but, in detention as indicated by her lawyers:

“We are gravely concerned that Zimbabwe Prisons & Correctional Services has dispatched an ambulance with instructions to discharge Harare West MP Hon. Joana Mamombe from a private hospital where she was admitted on Wednesday & take her back to Chikurubi Maximum Prison,” said ZLHR recently.

-Zwnews