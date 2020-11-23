President Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore has been summoned back in court to answer to allegations of hiring security services from Safeguard Security company in 2017 without following proper tender procedures.

Chikore is today expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court for trial on criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He is alleged to have hired the security services for US$16 445 instead of the recommended US$10 000 when he was Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer during the reign of his father-in-law.

