Categories: Zim Latest

Silobela man sets himself on fire after catching wife in bed with landlord

Silobela Man Allegedly Sets Himself on Fire Amid Suspicions of Wife’s Infidelity

Reports emerge of a Silobela man who purportedly doused himself in petrol and ignited flames following suspicions of his wife’s infidelity. While police have yet to confirm the incident, Silobela Member of Parliament Jonah Nyevera disclosed that the tragic event unfolded on Saturday.

According to Nyevera, the deceased, identified as Onias Mangena, had harbored suspicions of his wife’s involvement with their landlord, Wilberforce Mukumba, for some time. Allegedly, a heated altercation ensued between Mangena and his wife on the fateful day, leading him to lock her and their children inside their home. Mangena then purportedly purchased petrol from a nearby garage with intentions to harm them.

Thankfully, alert neighbors intervened upon hearing distress calls, rescuing the family before alerting the authorities. Despite police contacting Mangena, who claimed to be at home, he proceeded to set himself ablaze inside the residence, ultimately perishing in the flames.

Expressing shock over the incident, Nyevera remarked that community members continue to grapple with the aftermath. Reflecting on the tragedy, he suggested that seeking assistance to address the allegations might have led to a more constructive resolution.

Share
14th March 2024

Recent Posts

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria reacts to Wicknell Chivhayo car donation insult

A letter to Sir Wicknell Chivimbo changu kuti makachengetwa huye Mwari arikuramba achiropafadza nehupenyu nezvose… Read More

14th March 2024

Wicknell Chivayo Publicly Shames Musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zachariah Over Viral Video, Sparks Social Media Controversy

Flamboyant entrepreneur Wicknell Chivayo ignites controversy by publicly shaming Sungura musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zachariah over… Read More

14th March 2024

Historic Victory: Zimbabwe Lady Chevrons Beat South Africa to Secure GOLD in Cricket at African Games

Today in Accra, Ghana, the Lady Chevrons scripted history by securing the inaugural gold medal… Read More

14th March 2024

3 pupils killed, another injured after being hit by a Toyota Fortuner while trying to cross the road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which three pupils… Read More

13th March 2024

‘ED Huchi’ famed ex-convict receives Toyota Aqua, US$2,000 from Chivayo

Ex convict of the 'ED Huchi' fame (Mnangagwa is honey) Bobby Makaza today received his… Read More

13th March 2024

NEW CAST, ORIGINAL THEME: As Neria remake premières today

“Neria 21”, a remake of the classic “Neria” movie of yesteryears, will première today on… Read More

13th March 2024