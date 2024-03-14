BE COMFORTABLE: President Mnangagwa welcomes Khama Billiat

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has welcomed former Warriors star Khama Billiat, urging him to feel comfortable.
“Be comfortable in the nation, this nation,” said the President.
Billiat joined Yadah Football Club having spent several years in the South African league.
Billiat, a former Ajax Cape Town, Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns striker in South Africa also presented a complimentary jersey to the President.
Zwnews
