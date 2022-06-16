Another murder: Slain CCC member Edison Chinembiri

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs Job Sikhala & Godfrey Sithole are yet to appear at court as the police have decided to add another charge, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has said.

Sikhala is facing three charges of; Disorderly conduct, Incitement to Commit Public Violence and Public violence (jointly charged with Sithole).

This morning, police decide to add the charge of ‘Incitement’ on Sithole and now he is facing two charges.

The two were arrested recently after scene of violence at slain Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service and they are expected to appear in court today.

Meanwhile, CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says another party activist Edison Chinembiri of Zengeza Main Branch was murdered by suspected ZANU PF thugs on Tuesday night.

Apparently, a US parliamentarian recently warned that violence and the killing of opposition party members in Zimbabwe are likely to continue until the 2023 polls.

Zwnews