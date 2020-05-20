President Emmerson Mnangagwa could now be presiding over a system whose players are all at large and it seems the wheels are coming off his wagon.

This comes as the administration’s enablers are now voicing their opinions, especially those that contradict the status quo.

Most recently one of the President’s advisers Dr Shingi Munyeza admitted serving an evil system.

Responding to one troll, Jones Musara who had said Munyeza had gone rogue by denouncing the abduction of opposition leaders, he said the system is doing bad things that should not be condoned.

He called on Musara to open his eyes, adding that everyone including the bootlickers like Musara wish for a better Zimbabwe.

Another troll and Mnangagwa bootlicker, Jamwanda wadded in reminding Munyeza that he shouldn’t be lambasting the system of which he is part of.

Munyeza is one of President Mnangagwa’s Presidential Advisory Council and a board member for state run ZimPapers.

Munyeza responded that he has always embraced what is good and denounced what is wrong.

Busisa Moyo, an economist who once handled Mnangagwa’s administration with kind gloves also expressed his displeasure over the evilness of the system.

Another PAC member Trevor Ncube responding with a biblical verse and said:

“I will send a plague against you, and blood will be spilled in your streets. The attack will come from every direction, and your people will lie slaughtered within your walls. Then everyone will know that I am the LORD.”

He added that the LORD is slow to get angry, but his power is great, and he never lets the guilty go unpunished.

He was following Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s address on the abductions. Kazembe made a fool of himself while trying to distance the government from having anything to do with the abductions.

Zandatoto said this has gotten him wondering if PAC membership or directorship on a state owned enterprise board is service to party or service to one’s country, and whether it is bad manners to criticise publicly.

According to Alex Magaisa, what Mnangagwa’s advisor said implies that the Nov 2017 coup promised a new dispensation which they are failing to deliver.

Meanwhile renowned political analyst Elder Mabhunu says the contradictions within the system is healthy for the country, which shows disjoints within the dictator’s palace.

“The wheels of the wagon are coming off. There is indications that there are fault lines cracking wide within the system.

“To those who are able to read the signs of the times, almost identical instances happened during the late former President Robert Mugabe’s era, and it eventually ended his evil rule through a coup,” he says.

Prominent social and political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya agrees with Mabhunu says the expression of concerns by people like Munyeza are important cogs in getting rid of evil reigns. Notes the analyst: “Such messages are important to redeem Zimbabwe.”

The three opposition members were arrested by the police, taken to police central station in Harare, then later the police said they did not know where the three were. They were then found in Bindura with marks of torture.

The system has a track record of abusing citizens and causing enforced disappearances with some like Itai Dzamara never to be seen again.